U.S. Marshals arrest 5th suspect in deadly 2023 quadruple shooting at North Philly basketball court

The Brief U.S. Marshals arrested and charged Tyyon Bates Monday for his involvement in a deadly quadruple shooting back in 2023. Officials say Bates is the last of five suspects to be arrested for the shooting that killed three people at a North Philly basketball court.



A new development has been made after U.S. Marshals arrested and charged the fifth and final suspect of a 2023 quadruple shooting.

The shooting left three people dead and one person injured.

What we know:

On Monday, U.S. Marshals arrested Tyyon Bates on the 4900 block of N. 17th Street.

Officials say Bates was taken into custody and charged with the deadly August 2023 shooting at a North Philadelphia basketball court near 8th and Diamond streets.

U.S. Marshals say Bates was the last of five defendants who were charged.

The backstory:

On Friday, August 11, 2023, a shooting happened around 6 p.m., near a playground at 8th and Diamond streets, according to officials.

Police say the victims include 22-year-old Nyreese Moore, who was fatally shot multiple times in the head. A second man, identified as 24-year-old Naasir Folk, was also shot in the head and killed.

21-year-old Isiah Williams was shot three times and initially placed in extremely critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries and died.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the stomach during the incident.

Police said it happened on the basketball court, when another group got out of a car and opened fire.

"Multiple shooters came off of Darien Street, went in the playground and fired eastbound at a group of males playing basketball," James Kelly, of the Philadelphia Police Department, said back in 2023. "They were playing basketball, so they were all in close proximity and they just started firing. We’re lucky we don’t have more people shot."