Ulta theft suspects used unoccupied baby stroller to hide stolen goods, Pa. State Police say

Two people were arrested and charged after police say they used an empty baby stroller to steal fragrances from a Pennsylvania beauty store.

Pennsylvania State Police say troopers responded to the Ulta Beauty at 833 North Krocks Road in Lower Macungie Township on Thursday afternoon for a report of retail theft.

Police say two suspects, a 22-year-old man and 32-year-old woman from New Jersey, entered the store pushing a baby stroller. There was no baby inside.

The suspects were then observed taking multiple fragrance bottles from the store shelves and placing them in the unoccupied stroller before leaving the store, according to police.

After further investigation, Pennsylvania State Police later learned the same man and woman had gone into an Ulta store in Spring Township, Berks County.

Spring Township police responded to that location and took the suspects into custody. Both were charged with retail theft.