Group of teens sought by police after shooting near Penn's Landing that left 2 injured

Philadelphia police are looking to speak with six teenagers following a shooting that injured two teens late last week.

On Friday, Feb. 10 around 8 p.m., police say a 14-year-old boy and 19-year-old man were shot near the unit block of Chestnut Street and Penn’s Landing.

Both were taken to Jefferson University Hospital in Center City and placed in stable condition.

Investigators have now released video of six individuals wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting. Surveillance video from the night of the incident shows the group in the area of the ice skating rink at Penn’s Landing prior to the shooting.

Police are looking to speak with six people in connection with the Friday night shooting that injured two.

Further video shows them fleeing the area on foot after the shooting and getting on SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line, heading west.

Police say the group got off the subway at 8th Street, only to get back on at Dilworth Plaza where they then separated.

The suspects are described by police as four teenage boys and two teenage girls.

Anyone with information about the group or the incident is asked to contact police.