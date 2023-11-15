Unconscious, injured woman found on Montgomery County trail prompting heightened police patrols

A disturbing discovery on a Montgomery County trail as a woman was found unconscious, with multiple injuries. Lower Merion police have stepped up patrols at the trailhead along the Cynwyd Heritage Trail.

The call came from a passing jogger Tuesday morning, just before 6 a.m., Tuesday morning.

Police say the 42-year-old Manayunk woman had head and body injuries along with signs of exposure. They don’t know how long she was there.

Runners and bikers are rethinking their early evening exercise routines along the 2-mile trail. The reason many workout there is the safety element. They have always been safe.

Police say the woman was taken to Lankenau Medical Center. Investigators say it’s not clear what happened to her, though they have spoken to her. They are asking for information from anyone who may have been on the trail Tuesday morning.

In the meantime, many are watching their backs.