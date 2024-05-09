Cell phone driving ban heads to desk of Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro

Pennsylvania could become the 26th state to pass a distracted driving bill as soon as Thursday.

The bill, which prohibits the use of hand-held devices while driving in Pennsylvania, has already passed both chambers of the General Assembly.

It is now awaiting Gov. Josh Shapiro's signature to become state law.

State leaders say more car accidents have been caused by distracted driving than driving under the influence.

"In the past, we confronted DUIs with harsher penalties because we recognized the danger it caused," Rep. Ed Neilson said.

If the law is enacted, offenders will face a $50 fine. No points will be added to their driver's license.

The bill will also require minors to learn about distracted driving, with at least one question about distracted driving on the driver’s exam.

New Jersey passed a similar bill back in 2004, increasing fines for distracted driving in more recent years.

"Today, Pennsylvania joins 26 states, including all of our border states, in recognizing the dangers that come with distracted driving," Neilson said.