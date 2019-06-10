Uniformed Minnesota officer mows woman's lawn after welfare-check

article

A Minnesota police officer is showing that one of the varieties of ways officers assist those they serve is by grabbing a lawnmower.

The Orono Police Department posted a photo on social media Thursday showing Officer Matt Siltala confronting knee-high weeds with a push mower at a home where he had just conducted a welfare check on the owner, a woman living alone.

“She was ok and Matt asked her why her yard is so unkempt,” police said. “She said she doesn't have anyone to mow for her. He grabbed her mower and cut the front yard. Very cool.”

The post attracted many positive comments and offers to assist the woman.

“We will do some checking and get back to those who have shown interest,” police said.

The Facebook post accompanying the photo began with the author writing, “I cannot say how proud stuff like this makes us.”

It concluded by saying, “But not sure why Officer McCoy, who took the picture, couldn’t grab the trimmer.”

Advertisement

Get updates on this story from FoxNews.com.