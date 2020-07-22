University of Delaware announces fall 2020 classes to take place online

article

Students at the University of Delaware will be taking their courses online for the fall 2020 semester, niversity officials announced Wednesday.

In a statement, President Dennis Assanis stated the majority of classes will be online.

Classes will begin September 1. All classes and final exams will be online following the Thanksgiving break. And, only courses requiring an in-person elelment will gather on campus.

On-campus housing will be limited to students enrolled in classes designated as having the in-person element. Students who meet the pre-defined benchmarks, including international students, students in the field or clinical rotations and students who need housing due to hardship will be considered.

Students, visitors and employees will complete a daily electronic health-screening questionnaire. Individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms or who are in close contact with anyone with CVOID-19 symptoms will be discouraged from coming to campus.

Students, faculty and staff will also be tested as they return and will be tested going forward as needed, following public health guidance.

Contact tracing will be implemented, as well, in accordance with Delaware Division of Public Health guidelines in order to identify individuals who may have been in contact with COVID-19 positive individuals.

More information can be found at the University of Delaware website, here.

