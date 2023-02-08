University of Delaware police evacuate, close buildings due to 'safety related incident'

article

Police with the University of Delaware have evacuated several buildings and are investigating an incident at the Lammot Dupont Lab on the Newark, Delaware campus.

The department used social media to inform the public of the building closures and evacuations.

According to officials, police were investigating a "safety related incident" at the lab at 175 The Green. The building is closed while police and officials with the university’s Environmental Health and Safety division determined the safety issue and an appropriate route forward.

University of Delaware police.

The following other buildings are also closed:

Allison Hall

Brown Lab

Drake Lab

Hugh Morris Library

Memorial Hall

The Lammot Dupont Lab is closed until further notice. Students and staff were instructed to avoid the area as the investigation continued.

They went on to add they would conduct a "controlled detonation" at Center Green and advised a loud noise would accompany the detonation.

Anyone with questions, concerns or information are asked to call University of Delaware Police at 302-831-2222.