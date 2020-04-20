University of Pennsylvania police officer learns how to sew to make masks for healthcare workers, first responders

A University of Pennsylvania police officer learned how to sew in order to make masks for healthcare workers and first responders who didn't have access to the necessary protection while being on the front lines of COVID-19.

“I just feel like in times like this, if you can do something to help, you should.” University of Pennsylvania police officer Jenna Ficci told FOX 29.

“I have an older sister, two brothers and a father all in law enforcement,” says Ficci.

That’s just her immediate family. Her relationships with them are strong which inspired the person that she has become. It also means that she sees the struggles of first responders in a way that most of us never will.

"We got more than enough necessary equipment to go outside and do our jobs during this pandemic, but I have friends and family in law enforcement and their departments weren’t so lucky. They didn’t have a lot of the equipment so I felt compelled to do something about it," she said.

So after her own days of being on patrol, she decided to take on an additional challenge.

“I actually went out, I got a sewing machine, brought it in my house. My family was like you don’t know how to sew and I was like well I’m gonna learn," she said.

Ficci did learn, fast. In about two weeks, she’s made over 500 masks. You can check out the pictures all over social media and see her hand-sewn masks on the faces of grateful people throughout the region.

“I’ve donated to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, I’m in the middle of doing a donation for Hospital of the University of Penn, Upland Borough Police Department, numerous districts in the Philadelphia Police Department.”

Several people sent FOX 29 messages saying that they believed that Ficci is a hero. She says that she’s appreciative, but feels like she’s actually donating to the heroes.

“I think the real heroes are the medical workers, the nurses, the doctors. They’re the ones on the front line of this whole thing. I’m just doing what I can to help.”

So many people have appreciated the help Ficci is giving and whether she agrees with them or not, she’s still considered a hero – for goodness sake.

