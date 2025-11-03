Universoul Circus 2025 Giveaway Rules

Who Can Enter:

1. Entrants must be legal Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware residents who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules.

2. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station WTXF FOX 29 (collectively, "Sponsor"), UniverSoul Circus, and their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible. The term "immediate family members" includes spouses, parents and step-parents, siblings and step-siblings, and children and stepchildren. The term "household members" refers to people who share the same residence at least three (3) months out of the year. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Giveaway Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Giveaway. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

How To Enter:

4. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

5. Qualified entrants may enter as often as they wish. The Giveaway begins at 4:00 a.m. local time on November 4, 2025, and all entries must be received by 11:59 p.m., local time on November 10, 2025 (the "Giveaway Period"). The Sponsor’s computer is the official time keeping device for this Giveaway. An individual, household, and/or immediate family may win only one (1) time during this Giveaway Period. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize from WTXF FOX 29 within any 365-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered.

6. To enter, go to www.fox29.com/contests, and click on the link to "UniverSoul Circus Giveaway." Follow all instructions to complete the online entry form.

7. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other Giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the Giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of WTXF FOX 29’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the Giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

8. Ten winner(s) will be selected by random drawing from among valid entries on or about November 11, 2025.

The Prize:

9. The winner(s) will each receive a four pack of tickets for the UniverSoul Circus show on November 16, 2025, at Fairmount Park. The approximate retail value of each prize is $200. The prize is provided by UniverSoul Circus.

10. The winner(s) will be notified by e-mail/phone on or about November 11, 2025. The winner(s) must respond to prize notification within 2 days, and the winner(s) will be required to complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize in the manner and within the time period communicated by Sponsor or they will be immediately disqualified and ineligible to win the Prize. If a winner cannot be reached, does not respond to prize notification, or does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize within the designated time period, Sponsor may select an alternate winner by random drawing if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits and in compliance with these Giveaway Rules.

11. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winner(s). The winner(s) cannot sell, assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

12. The winner(s) is responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

13. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

14. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

15. These Giveaway Rules are available at www.fox29.com/contests, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at WTXF, FOX 29, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106, through December 17, 2025.

16. For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no later than one year following the end of the entry period, to: WTXF, FOX 29, 330 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

17. This Giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

18. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to release Sponsor, any prize provider, and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (b) to Sponsor’s Terms of Use located at https://www.foxlocal.com/terms-of-use/index.html and Privacy Policy located at https://www.fox.com/privacy-policy.