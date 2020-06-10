Unofficial 'George Floyd Ave.' sign installed at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis

article

An unofficial “George Floyd Avenue” sign has been put up at 38th and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis, but the city of Minneapolis says it did not install it.

A city of Minneapolis spokesperson said city staff are preparing for the possibility of a name change after a petition to officially change Chicago Avenue to George Floyd Avenue gained thousands of signatures last week. As of Wednesday evening, more than 23,000 people had signed the petition.

Any official name change would have to be considered and approved by the City Council.

The intersection of 38th and Chicago Avenue is where Minneapolis Police officers arrested George Floyd Memorial Day night. Floyd died in police custody.

The Change.org petition was organized by a group called the Coalition for Justice, Peace and Love. The group was founded by Lydia Marie Moses, Alfonso Williams, Reginald Ferguson, Elizabeth Faison, Tyrone Reynolds, and Ming-Jinn Tong. It is organized under supportthecities.org.