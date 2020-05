article

Police in Upper Darby say they have located the family of a young boy who was found alone Thursday.

Upper Darby police shared a photo of the young boy on Twitter Thursday morning.

He was found alone in the area of Shirley and Springton Streets around 7:45 a.m.

