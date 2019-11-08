Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood to retire

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood is expected to retire after more than half a century in law enforcement.

The department announced the news on their Facebook page late Thursday night.

Michael Chitwood earned more than 70 commendations over his 55 years of service to four different police departments.

Chitwood joined Upper Darby police as the Superintendent in August 2005. There is no word yet on when his last day will be.