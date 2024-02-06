Upper Darby School District hosts workshop on internet safety to help parents protect their children

Upper Darby School District hosted a workshop on internet safety for parents Tuesday.

"You really have to be aware of what you're doing online. What you are posting online," said Sgt. Ken Bellis. He is the commander of the Pennsylvania Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and led a conversation with parents tonight at Drexel Hill Middle School.

"Not to say not to use the internet or that social media can't be used for good things. We just got to be careful. Kids need to be careful," said Sgt. Bellis during a workshop making its rounds in the Upper Darby School District on safety when using the internet, social media and texting.

"These cell phones and the social is a tremendous barrier and obstacle for kids feeling good about themselves, having positive self-esteem, fitting in and achieving academically and socially in school," said Upper Darby School Superintendent Daniel McGarry. He wants parents to know about different digital technology and the potential risks.

"Some kids are able to handle something and sometimes they're not. There are considerations of lawsuits against social media and social media companies for what they are exposing young people to," said McGarry.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer says his office for 24 years has run an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to protect kids and to lock up child predators.

"We used to average about 5-6,000 tips each year we had to investigate across Pennsylvania. Last year it was 21,000," he said. D.A. Stollsteimer says it is because of increased exposure.

"Trying to abuse them sexually by taking pictures, by sextortion schemes. Children being able to access the internet through social media even gaming devices," he said.

McGarry says kids are being forced to make adult decisions and will live with the consequences forever online.

"Teenage suicide is up and adults are more depressed. So, if the parent feels a certain way then children feel a certain way that social media is there. But at risk is the appropriate natural social development of kids," said Superintendent McGarry.

The district attorney suggests parents work on having an open line of communication with children, so they will tell you when somebody asks for something inappropriate from them.