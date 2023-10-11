Suspect wanted for shooting death of Philadelphia Streets Department worker arrested: US Marshals

article

A fugitive is now in custody after a Philadelphia Streets Department worker was gunned down on duty last month.

The 22-year-old worker, identified as Masir Williams, was shot twice outside a corner store in Grays Ferry on September 7.

Sources told FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce that a fight erupted inside the store before Williams attempted to run away.

An arrest warrant was issued a day later for 22-year-old Senaaj Jackson, who was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Wednesday.

This is the second time in less than a year a city worker was killed on the job. In November 2022, a sanitation worker was shot and killed while on the job in Holmesburg.