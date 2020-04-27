US surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins

The United States has surpassed 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the most recent data collected by Johns Hopkins on April 28.

The U.S. leads the world with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. Globally, there are more than 3 million people who have tested positive, based on Johns Hopkins data.



So far, over 56,000 have died and 112,000 have recovered in the United States.

RELATED: Social distancing will continue ‘through the summer,’ Dr. Deborah Birx says



Although some patients who have recovered from COVID-19 may have developed antibodies and could potentially be immune to reinfection, the World Health Organization has clarified that there is not enough data to support this theory and that social distancing is still encouraged.

As lockdowns all over the world start to ease, some states in the U.S. are slowly allowing restaurants to resume dine-in services. For example, in Georgia, nail and hair salons are reopening.

New federal guidelines, in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control, will be released to help restaurants, schools and other business reopen safely amid the pandemic, according to the Associated Press. These guidelines will be reviewed by the president before their official release to the public.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates