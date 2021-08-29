US targets suicide bomber in latest airstrike, Taliban says

article

A suicide bomber targeting the Kabul airport was the target of a U.S. airstrike on Sunday, a Taliban spokesperson said.

According to the Associated Press, the strike targeted the bomber as he drove a vehicle loaded with explosives.

There were few details available Sunday morning. News of the airstrike came just minutes after news of a rocket sticking a neighborhood near the Kabul airport.

The two incidents appear to be unrelated, the Associated Press reported.

On Thursday, a suicide attack at the airport claimed the lives of more than 160 Afghans and 13 American troops. ISIS-K, an affiliate of the Islamic State group, claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack.

On Saturday, U.S. forces used drones to kill ISIS-K members who were planning more attacks. President Joe Biden later released a statement vowing those airstrikes wouldn’t be the last.

He also acknowledged another terrorist attack was "highly likely" this weekend.

In a statement issued Saturday, Biden said he directed U.S. commanders to "take every possible measure to prioritize force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground."

