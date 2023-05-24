Usher named special guest performer for Philadelphia's Roots Picnic

article

Eight-time Grammy award winner Usher will join Philadelphia's Roots Picnic as a special guest performer, Live Nation exclusively told FOX 29.

The Roots Picnic will take place at The Mann in Fairmount Park from June 2nd to June 4th.

Usher is taking the place of Diddy, who was set to co-headline the event with The Roots and Lauryn Hill. Dave Chappelle will offer a special stand-up comedy performance at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday night to kick off the special music weekend.

His Roots Picnic performance will mark his first on the East Coast since landing his record-breaking Las Vegas residency.

Other artists performing at the event include Ari Lennox, City Girls, maverick City, Lucky Daye, Synd, Glorilla, Busta Rhymes, DVSN and Philadelphia native Lil Uzi Vert.

General admission tickets for the two-day event begin at $189.

