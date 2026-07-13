USWNT to face top-ranked Spain at Subaru Park in October

The Brief The U.S. Women’s National Team will play Spain on October 10 in Washington D.C. and October 13 in Chester, Pa. The October 10 match will feature a pre-game retirement celebration for Crystal Dunn. Tickets go on presale July 14 and public sale July 16.



The reigning Olympic champion U.S. Women’s National Team is set to face Spain, the world’s top-ranked women’s soccer team and defending Women’s World Cup champion, in two highly anticipated matches in October.

What we know:

The USA will play Spain on October 10 at Audi Field in Washington D.C. at 2:30 p.m. and October 13 at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. at 7:00 p.m. Both matches will be broadcast in English and Spanish on major networks.

The match on October 10 will include a special pre-game retirement celebration for legendary USWNT defender Crystal Dunn, who was the NWSL MVP while playing for the Washington Spirit in 2015. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive special edition Crystal Dunn bobbleheads.

The matches will be the USA’s first games in more than four months, following a break for club action after June matches in Brazil.

"We’ve desperately wanted to get Spain on our schedule, but the difficulties of scheduling the top teams during the women’s international calendar are well known, so to be able to get these two games on the East Coast will be the perfect tests before we head into World Cup qualifying at the end of the year," USWNT head coach Emma Hayes said.

By the numbers:

The USA and Spain have played only four times in their histories. The USA won the first three meetings, while Spain won the most recent match in 2022 and went on to win the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

What's next:

Presales for both matches begin July 14 at 10:00 a.m. and run through July 16 at 8:00 a.m. Public ticket sales start July 16 at 10:00 a.m.