Dr. Levine tours Pennsylvania Convention Center vaccination site

In the nick of time, Philadelphians stepped up to get a shot in the arm. Nine hundred doses of the Pfizer vaccine at risk of expiring Thursday afternoon were administered at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, according to the city’s health department.

"I think that Philadelphia is doing a great job. I think Pennsylvania has been doing a great job," U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Dr Rachel Levine said.

Levine toured the Center City vaccination site touting President Joe Biden’s vaccination successes during his first 100 days in office. Levine also addressed the obvious hurdles like vaccination hesitancy, adding local outreach is crucial.

"Have local community leaders work within community to talk about safety of vaccine effectiveness and make sure we have access for everybody," Levine explained.

The city’s fire commissioner Adam Thiel strongly insists there is an aggressive effort underway to target under vaccinated communities.

"We’re not slowing down. We’re doing more pop-ups, more mobile vaccination clinics, so if you want the vaccine and we need people to get vaccine please get lots of opportunities to do it," he said.

Temple University women’s basketball player Jasha Clinton got her first shot on Thursday with her athletic trainer supporting her through the process.

"We’re trying to educate the players as much as possible just the same way everyone trying to educate the rest of the population," Clinton said.



