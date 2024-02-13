Valentine's Day eve: Florists hard at work due to last-minute shopping

Wednesday is Valentine’s Day, and with love in the air, many people are rushing to their local flower shop the day before for those last-minute gifts.

A florist in Delaware County was super busy arranging enough floral love to make your heart flutter.

Many shops across the area are putting the final touches on Valentine’s Day preparations.

FOX 29’s Cupid Correspondent, Chris O’Connell, saw his fair share of frantic Valentines and they were mostly men.

The big game may have been on Sunday, but for florists and candy shops, tomorrow is their Super Bowl.

The phone at Cedrone’s Flowers at 8th and Lombard doesn’t seem to stop on Valentine's Day eve.

"I may cut myself off at like 1 in the morning 2 in the morning, but for the most part we will be here working," said Janet Alvarez, Cedrone’s Flowers.

Love-struck procrastinators are scrambling to find the perfect, or make any, floral arrangements for their Valentine's before the big day.

Like most guys, Ben Berger usually waits until the last minute to buy flowers, and it’s usually from Acme. However, not this year. He made sure his girlfriend got her flowers in person a day early.

"It's usually convenient walking home in the grocery store.. I know she likes them," said Ben Berger, Francisville.

And what would Valentine's Day be without sweets for your sweetheart?

MORE HEADLINES:

At Shane Confectionery in Old City, chocolate-covered strawberries and heart-shaped boxes fly off the shelves faster than Cupid's arrow.

"Everything from dark milk chocolates, and there are some flavored cordial cherries, signature truffles, bon bons, jellies," said Eric Berley, Co-Owner, Shane Confectionery.

"It's just something that you know they will enjoy, and you can’t go wrong and that’s what you want to do on Valentine’s Day," said Matt Zibelman, Center City.

Last year, Americans spent an average of $192 bucks on Valentine’s Day.

But for some it’s not about the sweets or the flowers. Some like to keep it simple.

"I always say the greatest gift of all…love," said one person.

Flower shops say if you plan on stopping by tomorrow, try calling in advance.

Take what you can get because if you’ve waited this long it’s probably slim pickings.