Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from FRI 2:00 PM EDT until SAT 4:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
2
High Wind Warning
from FRI 2:00 PM EDT until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County

Vanessa Bryant launching new 'Mambacita' clothing line to celebrate Gianna’s posthumous birthday

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
News
FOX 11
article

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Kobe Bryant (2nd L) and his family attend the premiere of Disney's "A Wrinkle In Time" at the El Capitan Theatre on February 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Expand

LOS ANGELES - On Friday, Vanessa Bryant announced a new clothing line that will celebrate the life and legacy of Gianna Bryant. The athleisure line is set to launch over the weekend on what would have been Gianna’s 15th birthday. 

In addition, all proceeds will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, a charity that sponsors charitable endeavors in sports. 

The 501(c)(3) organization, originally called the Mamba Sports Foundation, was renamed to also honor Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's daughter, Gigi, who was only 13-years-old when she died in a tragic helicopter crash along with her father, teammates, and their parents on January 26, 2020.

RELATED: News related to the life and death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Gigi was determined to carry her dad's basketball legacy and aspired to play for UCONN before playing in the WNBA. 

RELATED: 

Natalia Bryant, 18, also modeled the clothing line with her mom. The high school senior who recently signed with IMG Models was also accepted into her dream college, USC. 

Those who wish to sign up for updates on the clothing line can do so by visiting the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation website. However, the website appeared to crash shortly after Vanessa’s announcement. 

The clothing line is set to launch on May 1 and both kids and unisex sizes will be available. 

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.


 