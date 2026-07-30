Darby Mayor Joar Dahn hurt after hit-and-run at La Salle University

The Brief Darby Borough Mayor Joar Dahn was injured in a hit-and-run crash on the night of July 28 in Philadelphia. The 3rd Ward Resident Listening Session, originally set for Friday, July 31, has been postponed as Dahn recovers. Philadelphia police are investigating and seeking video footage or tips from the public.



Darby Borough Mayor Joar Dahn is recovering after being injured in a hit-and-run crash on the night of July 28 in Philadelphia, according to statements released by Dahn. The mayor’s injuries have led to the postponement of the 3rd Ward Resident Listening Session that was scheduled for Friday, July 31.

Mayor Dahn describes the crash and ongoing investigation

What we know:

Mayor Dahn said he was driving on East Wister Avenue at the speed limit when another driver ran a stop sign on Elkins Avenue, crashed into the front of his vehicle, stopped briefly, and then sped away. He was taken to Einstein Hospital to be checked out and is experiencing significant pain but said he is grateful his injuries were not more serious.

The 35th District of the Philadelphia Police Department is actively investigating the crash, according to Dahn. The crash happened on the campus of La Salle University, near homes and a busy business corridor.

Dahn posted the following statement on social media:

"The night of July 28, I was involved in a hit-and-run at the intersection of Elkins Avenue and E. Wister Avenue on the campus of La Salle University in Philadelphia. I was driving on E. Wister Avenue at the speed limit when another driver ran a stop sign on Elkins Avenue, crashed into the front of my vehicle, stopped for a few seconds, and then sped away."

"I was taken to Einstein Hospital to be checked out. I'm in a lot of pain, but I'm grateful my injuries were not more serious," read the statement.

The mayor thanked everyone who has reached out with support, saying, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with prayers, calls, messages, and well wishes. My family and I are truly grateful for your support."

The mayor’s office postpones community meeting

The 3rd Ward Resident Listening Session, which was scheduled for Friday, July 31, has been postponed while Dahn recovers from his injuries. The mayor’s office said a new date will be announced once it is confirmed.

In a statement released Wednesday, July 29, the mayor’s office said, "We must regretfully announce the postponement of the 3rd Ward Resident Listening Session, originally set for Friday, July 31st. Last night, Mayor Dahn was involved in an automobile accident. Due to injuries sustained in a hit-and-run incident, he is currently receiving care at the hospital. While the Mayor is recovering, the scheduled meeting cannot take place this week."

The statement continued, "We are actively working to finalize a rescheduled date and will share that information with you as soon as it is confirmed. Mayor Dahn remains committed to this initiative and is eager to engage with you."

The mayor’s office apologized for the postponement and thanked residents for their patience and well wishes.

Local perspective:

Dahn said the crash happened near homes and a busy business corridor on the La Salle University campus, and he is hopeful that security cameras in the area may have captured the vehicle involved. He urged anyone with information or video footage from the area near Elkins Avenue and East Wister Avenue on the night of July 28 to contact the 35th District of the Philadelphia Police Department.

Dahn said, "Because this happened on the campus of La Salle University, near homes and a busy business corridor, I'm hopeful that Ring cameras, business security cameras, university cameras, and city cameras captured the vehicle involved. If you were in the area near Elkins Avenue and E. Wister Avenue on the night of July 28 and have any information or video footage, no matter how small, please contact the 35th District of the Philadelphia Police Department."

The mayor’s recovery and the investigation are ongoing, and the community is encouraged to assist if possible.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known when the 3rd Ward Resident Listening Session will be rescheduled. Police have not released any information about the suspect's vehicle or whether any leads have been identified.