Vehicle recovered, driver sought after 3 nurses hit helping shooting victim at Philly hospital

Philadelphia police say the suspected vehicle has been found in the search for a driver who caused terrifying scenes outside a city hospital this weekend.

Nurses were trying to help a gunshot victim when they were struck by a silver Jeep Cherokee at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in West Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

Police say the driver pulled into the ambulance bay, left the victim, then drove off, hitting three nurses as they rushed out to help the victim.

Two of the nurses are in stable condition, while a third was being treated for critical injuries.

The gunshot victim, a 28-year-old man, was also struck by the fleeing vehicle.

He was treated for head injuries from the crash, as well as multiple gunshot wounds from a shooting on the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue earlier that morning.

On Sunday, police said they recovered the suspected vehicle on the 6800 Walnut Park Drive in Upper Darby.

They are still looking for the driver, who is said to be a man possibly in his 20s.