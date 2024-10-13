Two daytime shootings erupt just minutes apart in North Philadelphia

Just 15 minutes saw two men injured in broad daylight in separate North Philadelphia shootings this weekend.

The first shooting happened on the 1200 block of North Hollywood Street at 3 p.m. Saturday.

A 29-year-old man was struck in the cheek and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Just 12 minutes later, another man was critically shot in the stomach. His identity is unknown.

The second shooting unfolded on the 2500 block of North Jessup Street, less than three miles from the second shooting.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.