Vehicle reportedly crashes into laundromat in Torresdale
TORRESDALE -
Police in Torresdale are investigating after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a laundromat Sunday.
Crews were called to Frankford Avenue and Morrell Avenue Sunday, just before 4 p.m. for a vehicle into a building.
Vehicle reportedly drove into laundromat in Torresdale Sunday.
There was visible damage to the outside of the laundromat, with a hole in the structure. There was visible damage to the front end of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Police are investigating the cause of the accident.