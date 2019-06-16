Vehicle reportedly crashes into laundromat in Torresdale

article

Police in Torresdale are investigating after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a laundromat Sunday.

Vehicle reportedly drove into laundromat in Torresdale Sunday.

Crews were called to Frankford Avenue and Morrell Avenue Sunday, just before 4 p.m. for a vehicle into a building.

There was visible damage to the outside of the laundromat, with a hole in the structure. There was visible damage to the front end of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.