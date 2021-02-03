"Very concerning": Villanova reports three straight days of at least 60 COVID-19 infections

article

Villanova is warning its students of a "very concerning" spike in new coronavirus cases after the university reported at least 60 new COVID-19 infections for three straight days.

In a letter to students, Vice President for Student Life Rev. John P. Stack said contact tracing has concluded that most cases have come from social gatherings. Conversely, contact tracers found no cases have stemmed from in-person instruction, according to Rev. Stack.

Since returning to class for the spring semester a week ago, Villanova says it has reached 50 percent of its total number of cases during the fall semester.

"Despite the challenges that winter weather and more time indoors may bring, it’s time to double-down," Rev Stack wrote. "We can do this again but only with each person’s active participation."

Villanova is reminding its students to limit interactions and maintain 6-feet social distance. Masks are mandatory both inside and outside on campus. Villanova is even suggesting students wear a mask "when you are in a room alone on campus."

You can read Rev. John P. Stack's letter here.

