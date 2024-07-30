Victim of attempted bike robbery on DE trail speaks out as police release warning 'You're not getting my bike'

"I still ride. I'm not gonna stop."

76-year-old David Munion of New Castle says he now rides with a lot more caution, after he says two teen-agers tried to steal his bike on the Jack A. Markell Trail back in june.

He told FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney, "Out of nowhere. they came running up to me. The one boy said to me, "You have an "f"ing problem, and I said "I have no problem" and he said "give me your "f"ing bike." I said "you're not getting my bike."

Munion says he just kept pedaling, but admits it was scary.

"I looked in my mirror and he's still right behind me, following me right to the gate here."

The longtime resident called police and they said they did catch the two teens responsible, but explained there have been other incidents since then, including thieves getting away with expensive bikes.

"My bike was 850 dollars. The one bike that was stolen was a Fugi bike. They're 3,4,5,6- thousand dollars."

Elliot Hall lives right off the trail and says it's gotten really bad, especially between the Route 295 tunnel on the trail and the route 13 tunnel.

"I've seen thefts, my own neighbor has been a victim. I've been a victim, missing items," said Hall.

The 5.5 mile scenic trail connects Wilmington and New Castle.

Many just go out for a bike ride or jog or to get some fresh air, never suspecting they could be a target.

"That's what presents the element of danger, serenity, peace. The person with the wrong mind sees this as an opportunity," said Hall.

"I love the trail," said Munion. "I hate to see it. To me, it's very upsetting."

Trailgoers say they would like to see more security on the trail.

Police are encouraging folks to remain vigilant and to be aware of their surroundings.

They suggest traveling with a partner when possible, and say if you notice anything suspicious, or if something doesn't seem right call 9-1-1 immediately.