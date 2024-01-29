Victim seeks justice ahead trial for West Caln Twp. police sergeant charged for firing into her moving car

A trial is set to begin tomorrow at 9 a.m. for a police sergeant in Chester County who is accused of firing his gun at a moving vehicle during a traffic stop.

"I just want to make it very clear that justice needs to be served and he be held to the fullest extent," said Takeisha Landry.

Landry, surrounded by her daughter and her legal team, was fighting back tears as she relived the events on November 10, 2021, as she was traveling through Pennsylvania to get to Washington D.C.

"I’m just glad that I have the opportunity for my voice to be heard," said Landry.

According to the Chester County District Attorney’s office, that day, during the early morning hours, West Caln Township police sergeant Anthony Sparano, who was in full uniform, in a marked vehicle, observed Landry making a left turn at a red stoplight at the intersection of Compass Road and West King’s Highway, at which he signaled her to pull over.

"At that point I became fearful and uncomfortable to the location of the traffic stop so, I started to record what happened during the incident," said Landry.

Landry claims Sparano noticed her recording and took her camera.

Authorities say Landry refused to comply with his request to provide her driver’s license and registration and from there the encounter escalated.

"Immediately when he snatched the camera out my hand is when I drove away, he shot at me immediately," said Landry.

Officials say Sparano fired one round from his service weapon, striking her rear driver’s side window and causing the glass to shatter inside the vehicle.

"She came, I would say less than two inches away from her death," said Richard Gordon, Landry’s Attorney.

Officer Sparano then pursued Landry in his patrol car.

The officer's body cam was recording, but the footage hasn’t been released yet. However, footage from Landry's camera showcases the final stop.

After much yelling, cursing and what Landry claims as physical abuse to get her out of the car, she was arrested and taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Sparano is currently facing multiple misdemeanor charges, which Landry’s legal team is requesting the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to upgrade those charges.

"We want justice and I don’t think misdemeanor is enough for him. This man almost committed murder," said Elder James Johnson III, the National Founder/CEO of Racial Justice Network.

"I just want to see that the justice system actually means something and that those who do wrong will be punished," says Najah Echols, Landry’s daughter.

Landry's legal team says they are not aware whether Sparano is continuing to be active at the department.

FOX 29 reached out to the West Caln Township Police Department but have not heard back.

We have also reached out to Sparano’s attorney and have not heard back from them either.