Victim of shooting speaks out as police investigate scene where at least 55 shell casings found

Philadelphia police are investigating Thursday night’s shooting when more than 55 shell casings were located on the 5400 block of Wyalusing Avenue in West Philly.

Officers from the 19th District responded to the call for a person with a gun just after 11:30 p.m.

Shortly after, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center informed police a shooting victim arrived in a private vehicle.

Siani Ingram, 23, told FOX 29 she was walking to a 24-hour store for snacks when bullets started flying past her head.

"It sounded like missiles or something flying past my ear fast, and I turned around and looked at my friends, and then once I realized my arm went numb and I went like this, I dropped and I realized and said, ‘I’m hit, I got shot,’" said Ingram.

Ingram said she managed to get help at a nearby corner bar where a good Samaritan gave her a ride to the hospital.

"It made me feel good. I appreciate it, because everybody don’t really have to do that. So I did appreciate it a lot," said Ingram. "It’s a blessing that I wasn’t, you know, shot more times. That’s crazy."

Police are reviewing surveillance cameras in the neighborhood. There are currently no arrests or known motives. The Shooting Investigation Group is leading the investigation.

