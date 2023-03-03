Man, 71, hurt in shootout with suspects who attempted to rob him in North Philadelphia

A 71-year-old man is in stable condition after police say he fought back against two suspects during a robbery attempt.

The incident happened late Thursday night on the 2400 block of North 10th Street in North Philadelphia.

The victim told police was walking home from a takeout restaurant when two suspects emerged from an alley and attempted to rob him.

According to police, the victim pulled out a revolver and exchanged gunfire with the suspects. He was struck once in the leg and later transported to Temple University Hospital.

MORE HEADLINES:

The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot through an alley. Two spent shell casings from the suspects' firearm or firearms were later found on the scene by investigators.

Police say the victim fired multiple shots, but it is unknown if either of the suspects were hit.

The investigation is ongoing.