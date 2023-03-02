Police: Shots fired at officer during traffic stop in West Philadelphia, 3 in custody

No one was hurt when authorities say someone inside a vehicle fired at police during a traffic stop Thursday in West Philadelphia.

Investigators say a patrol car with two officers inside pulled over a Chevy Tahoe near the intersection of 54th and Summer streets just before 8 p.m.

Deputy Commissioner Krista Dahl-Campbell told reporters someone inside the vehicle fired at least one shot at an officer who returned fire.

No one was hit during the brief exchange of gunfire, according to police. Three people inside the vehicle were taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.

Police say there may have been a fourth occupant of the suspect's vehicle who fled. No description of the wanted suspect has been shared by police.

The shooting incident comes less than two weeks after Temple police Sgt. Chris Fitzgerald was shot and killed during a struggle with a suspect in North Philadelphia.

Ten days earlier, Philadelphia police officer Giovanni Maysonet was shot during a traffic stop by a suspect who fired through his coat pocket.

"It's been a difficult time for the police department, but honestly, I also look at it, it's a difficult time for the neighborhood," Dahl-Campbell said. "If people are willing to fire at armed police officers, full uniformed police officers, it shows a disrespect for the neighborhood and for the people who live here, so it's concerning on multiple levels."