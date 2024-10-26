Victim in violent hit-and-run in Port Richmond dies, police say

The driver of a truck involved in a violent hit-and-run in Port Richmond has died.

40-year-old Kevin Taylor was driving his truck on October 20th, just before 7:30 a.m., when police say a Dodge Ram ran a red light, T-boning Taylor’s truck.

Investigators say the Dodge was traveling so fast, it pushed both vehicles into at least five parked cars.

Four juveniles wearing dark clothing got out of the Dodge and drove off in a white SUV.

Police are still searching for the suspects.