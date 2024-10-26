Expand / Collapse search

Victim in violent hit-and-run in Port Richmond dies, police say

By
Published  October 26, 2024 8:45pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Surveillance video shows hit-and-run that left man critical, 7 parked cars struck

Surveillance footage captures a wild crash that occurred in Port Richmond Sunday. Four juvenile suspects are wanted in the incident.

PORT RICHMOND - The driver of a truck involved in a violent hit-and-run in Port Richmond has died.

40-year-old Kevin Taylor was driving his truck on October 20th, just before 7:30 a.m., when police say a Dodge Ram ran a red light, T-boning Taylor’s truck.

Investigators say the Dodge was traveling so fast, it pushed both vehicles into at least five parked cars.

Related

Man critical after hit-and-run leaves 7 parked cars struck, 4 suspects sought: police
article

Man critical after hit-and-run leaves 7 parked cars struck, 4 suspects sought: police

A 40-year-old man is suffering critical injuries and police are looking for four juvenile suspects after they say a crash occurred in Port Richmond Sunday morning.

Four juveniles wearing dark clothing got out of the Dodge and drove off in a white SUV.

Police are still searching for the suspects.