Video: 2 men robbed at gunpoint by group of suspects at West Philadelphia gas station, police say

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a group of suspects caught on camera robbing two men at a West Philadelphia gas station.

According to police, the robbery occurred on Saturday morning around 1:00 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station located at 52nd and Spruce Streets.

Authorities say two men were getting into their parked car when three suspects jumped out of a vehicle parked next to them. A fourth suspect was in the car as the getaway driver, per officials.

The suspects then robbed the men at gunpoint, police say.

The group fled and was last seen going south on Spruce Street, according to authorities.

Police released surveillance video in hopes of identifying suspects.

Officials say the victims were not injured.

Police are searching for a silver Nissan Maxima or Altima with tinted windows and a sunroof.

Anyone with information is urged to submit a tip to police at 215-686-8477 or anonymously online.