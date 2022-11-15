Officials: 1 dead, over a dozen evacuated in Southwest Philadelphia carbon monoxide leak

A Philadelphia apartment building was evacuated for high carbon monoxide levels after authorities say a man was found dead inside his apartment.

Emergency crews were called to the 4700 block of Chester Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive tenant.

High levels of carbon monoxide were later discovered by firefighters which prompted the evacuation of over a dozen residence.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

A fire official told reporters the deceased victim's boss came to check on him after he didn't show up to his job at Gables Bed and Breakfast.

Some evacuated tenants reported feeling sick, and at least one went to the hospital on Monday.

Fire investigators did not report the possible source of the leak immediately following the incident.