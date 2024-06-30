Video captures 23-year-old man fatally gunned down with ‘high-powered weapon’ in West Philly: police

Surveillance video provided to FOX 29 captures a disturbing scene that shows a suspect fatally shoot a 23-year-old man who was standing outside a store in West Philadelphia Saturday night.

According to police, the shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. Saturday on the Unit block of North 52nd Street.

The surveillance video shows the moment the suspect opened fire killing the 23-year-old man on the busy West Philly corridor.

The alleged shooter was wearing a mask and fired from close range.

Law enforcement sources say the shooter appeared to use an AK-47 or a similar high-powered weapon and fired at least 15 rifle rounds at nearly point-blank range.

The victim sustained bullet wounds throughout his body. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

People in the community told FOX 29’s Kelly Rule the horrifying sound could be heard for blocks.

Gwen Butler says she was sitting outside on the porch with a 2-year-old and 6-month old.

"It was just really horrifying because it scared my baby to death," said Gwen Butler, Philadelphia resident. "We heard this cannon sound and it sounded like 9 shots or better and it was just going on and people were scattering."

The gunfire erupted near Market Street about a block from where police have a vehicle stationed.

"How do you got a cop right here cop right here and a man pull out an AK and kill somebody right there, how is that? I don’t understand that," said Kevin Richmond, West Philadelphia Barber.

Butler recently moved to Philly from Baltimore in order to be closer to her son. She expressed more of her concerns after watching the surveillance video.

"I just seen how random it is, how impulsive it is. Somebody decided to do it and they executed and it’s like who are you?," said Butler. "Iit’s the young people, your decision to do these things is not conducive to everybody in this community. We need to do something. Settle your beef somewhere else or learn to sit down and get over yourself. It is horrifying. I am tired of seeing my young people die like this, really tired, and it doesn’t belong in Philly or any other city."

Police say they are reviewing the surveillance footage and the Shooting Investigation Group is handling the investigation.

If you have any information on additional video, or the shooter, investigators want to hear from you.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here . All tips are confidential.