Man set on fire after shooting in Overbrook apartment; 2 suspects in custody
article
PHILADELPHIA - Terrifying scenes erupted inside a Philadelphia apartment Wednesday morning, sending a 40-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition.
Reports of a person screaming prompted a police response to the 5400 block of Lansdowne Avenue around 10:30 a.m.
Officers say they arrived to find a man was at shot by another man, then set on fire by a woman.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Vehicle rolls into Schuylkill River as man, woman 'engage in sexual activity': police
- Man turns himself in after woman shot outside Wells Fargo bank in Rhawnhurst
- University of Delaware student killed by motorcycle fleeing traffic stop; 4 others injured: officials
He suffered critical injuries, including burns to his body.
Two suspects, a 35-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, were taken into custody.
A motive is still unknown, and charges have yet to be announced.