Man set on fire after shooting in Overbrook apartment; 2 suspects in custody

Terrifying scenes erupted inside a Philadelphia apartment Wednesday morning, sending a 40-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition.

Reports of a person screaming prompted a police response to the 5400 block of Lansdowne Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

Officers say they arrived to find a man was at shot by another man, then set on fire by a woman.

He suffered critical injuries, including burns to his body.

Two suspects, a 35-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, were taken into custody.

A motive is still unknown, and charges have yet to be announced.