Group of suspects sought for vehicle, firearm theft in Wildwood: police

Police are asking for the public's help to identify several suspects in connection to a theft in Wildwood this past weekend.

The theft involving a vehicle and a handgun took place in the City of Wildwood on August 24.

Photos released by police show four male suspects walking on the boardwalk.

The police department says they may have a connection to Trenton based on a preliminary investigation.

Further details regarding the location of the theft, and the items stolen have yet to be released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.