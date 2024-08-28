Group of suspects sought for vehicle, firearm theft in Wildwood: police
WILDWOOD, N.J. - Police are asking for the public's help to identify several suspects in connection to a theft in Wildwood this past weekend.
The theft involving a vehicle and a handgun took place in the City of Wildwood on August 24.
Photos released by police show four male suspects walking on the boardwalk.
The police department says they may have a connection to Trenton based on a preliminary investigation.
Further details regarding the location of the theft, and the items stolen have yet to be released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.