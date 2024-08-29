Over 20 shots fired at man inside parked car in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after a shooting erupted as he sat in his car on a West Philadelphia street.
Police say they found the 32-year-old inside a parked Nissan on the 100 block of Peach Street just after 11:30 p.m.
He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his neck, chest, torso and arms, and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
At least 23 shots were fired at the man, according to police.
No arrests have been made, and police have yet to release a motive for the shooting.
An investigation is underway.