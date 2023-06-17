VIDEO: Waterspout sweeps through Clearwater beach sending equipment, debris flying into the air

A video taken of a waterspout in Clearwater Beach on Friday afternoon shows beachgoers running as equipment goes flying in the air in just a matter of seconds.

The beginning of the video — which was taken by BK Adventure, Florida Bioluminescence Tours — shows the waterspout moving quickly through the water.

Some people appear to remain oblivious, while others are keeping a keen eye on what's about to unfold.

As the waterspout approaches the shore, several people can be seen running from the water toward the beach line.

Within 10 seconds, debris, beach umbrellas, and chairs can be seen flying in the air and tumbling across the sand.

It is unknown if anyone was injured during the waterspout.

What is a waterspout?

Waterpouts can fall into two categories — fair-weather waterspouts and tornadic waterspouts.

Tornadic waterspouts are tornados that form over water, and move from land to water. They have the same characteristics as a land tornado, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). They are associated with severe thunderstorms, and are often accompanied by high winds and seas, large hail, and frequent dangerous lightning.

Fair weather waterspouts typically form along the dark flat base of a line of developing cumulus clouds. A fair weather waterspout develops on the surface of the water and works its way upward. By the time the funnel is visible, a fair weather waterspout is near maturity. Fair weather waterspouts form in light wind conditions so they normally move very little.

How to avoid a waterspout?

NOAA's National Weather Service said the best way to avoid a waterspout is to move at a 90-degree angle to its apparent movement. They advise to never move closer to investigate a waterspout because some can be just as dangerous as tornados.