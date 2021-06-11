Video: Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 6 boaters off Atlantic City coast

The United States Coast Guard has released video from a Thursday incident where they say crews and a good Samaritan were able to rescue six boaters after their boat began taking on water.

Coast Guard officials say they received an alert that a 28-foot vessel with six people aboard was about 34 miles offshore when it began taking on water due to inclement weather.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City launched to assist the boaters.

Once they arrived at the scene, the Coast Guard lifted two of the boaters to safety, while a good Samaritan assisted in transferring the four others boaters to safety. All six made it safely back to shore.

"These men no doubt made the right call deciding to be rescued in what looked like very unforgiving seas," said Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Swanner, the Dolphin pilot. "Luckily they had life jackets, which aided in their recovery and again, proved to be critical in saving these men. We encourage all boaters to have operable radios, EPIRBs and proper life jackets onboard."

Officials say the boat owner is making plans to salvage the vessel.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter