Video: Flyers' Lindblom returns home from NHL bubble to warm greeting from his dog

Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom has returned home from the NHL bubble, and was happily greeted at the airport by his dog.

Lindblom shared a video of his dog Taggie, a mini Dachshund, greeting him at the airport in Stockholm, Sweden.

A native of Gavle, Sweden, Lindblom was off to a career season when he diagnosed in December with Ewing’s sarcoma, a tumor that grows in the bones or in the tissue around bones.

Lindblom completed radiation treatments July 2 and weeks later signed a $9 million, three-year contract extension

He returned to the Flyers' lineup for Game 6 of their Stanley Cup Playoff series with the New York Islanders. He helped the Flyers force the series to a Game 7, before the Islanders managed to eliminate them.