VIDEO: Police chase runaway horse 'Seabiscuit' through Gloucester County neighborhood

The Brief A loose horse named "Seabiscuit" (not his real name) gave police the runaround Friday morning in Monroe Township. Officers tried chasing the horse on foot — but, as they joked, "science confirmed" they can’t outrun one. Thanks to teamwork, the horse was eventually secured and safely returned.



A horse on the loose in Gloucester County turned into a lighthearted chase for Monroe Township police Friday morning.

What we know:

Police said they were dispatched around 7:51 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 21 to the Hunter Woods neighborhood for reports of a loose horse "canvassing the area in search of hay bales."

When officers arrived, they identified the horse as "Seabiscuit," who, true to his famous namesake, "quickly fled when confronted."

After what the department called a "brief foot pursuit (emphasis on foot)," Officer O’Lano confirmed what "science has suspected for years — he cannot outrun a horse."

With help from neighbors and a bit of teamwork, officers eventually caught up to Seabiscuit and safely returned him home without incident.

Horsing around

The Monroe Township Police Department later clarified in an update that the horse’s real name wasn’t actually Seabiscuit, joking that they "changed the name to protect the identity of the horse."

"These types of calls aren’t entirely uncommon for us, and we do our best to protect all of our animal friends that are part of this community," the department said on Facebook.