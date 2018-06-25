VIDEO: Prince George's County police officers stop to change man's blown tire

A Prince George's County man who blew a tire on his way home says he was surrounded by five officers-- but it's what happened next that surprised him.

Bobby Burwell tells FOX 5 photojournalist Van Applegate he was leaving a music shoot in his son's car when one of the tires blew. It was late at night, and it was dark outside. As he sat on the side of the road, five Prince George's County police officers approached his vehicle-- and he says he was nervous.

"No, I was terrified," Burwell told FOX 5. "When I see the red cherry lights and the blue, I'm like, well, I don't know what's going on here."

The officers were on a mission: to protect and serve.

"They said, 'Hey, you look like you're having a problem. We want to help you, and what we're going to do is we're going to actually change this tire for you,'" Burwell recalled.

Burwell was touched-- and he documented the whole experience in video on his cell phone. He then shared that video with FOX 5.

"This is Prince George's finest," Burwell says in the video as the officers huddled on the ground fixing his flat. "Look at this. They actually took time out to help me. This is... I need this to go on record."

Burwell tells FOX 5 that as they changed the tire, one of the officers told him that while he may feel like their offer to help is historical, it's actually what they're called to do every day.

Burwell says he recorded the video to get it on record for himself and his family, to show how they can interact with people in a positive way.

"I'm grateful that I'm on the positive side of what happened, and grateful to Prince George's County Police Department and the gentlemen who took the time to not only help me, but to assist in me getting home safely," Burwell said.

In his 52 years on Earth, Burwell says he has never experienced a situation like this. His message for the officers involved: "Thank you and God bless you."