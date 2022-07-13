Heart-stopping video: Rescuers catch falling kitten that scaled Virginia building

A video captured the moment firefighters and animal control officers in Virginia worked together to save a meowing kitten that scaled a city hall building.

The kitten on Monday climbed the side of the city hall in Harrisonburg, located about 130 miles west of Washington, D.C. Video shared by the local Harrisonburg Animal Care & Control showed the harrowing moment for the tiny animal as people gathered below.

Members of Harrisonburg Fire Department’s Tower 1 also responded to help rescue the cat from its precarious position along the building.

In a shocking moment of the video, the cat is seen falling several floors but luckily lands on an outstretched sheet held by the individuals standing below.

Animal control officials said in a corresponding post on Facebook that the kitten "was safely contained" after the fall and would be "relaxing at the SPCA."

"Today was another great teamwork day," Harrisonburg Animal Care & Control wrote.

Two other images shared after the incident showed the small grey kitten in an animal carrier, along with the animal being held by an animal control officer.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The kitten is pictured after the incident on July 11, 2022, in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Credit: Harrisonburg Animal Care & Control via Storyful

Another kitten was saved this summer by a man in Louisiana, who stopped along the side of a roadway to rescue the animal, only to be "ambushed" by 12 more.

In June, Robert Brantley said he was driving to a shooting range after work when he noticed the kitten in the grass. He pulled over, grabbed his cell phone, and started recording a video — expecting to capture just the one.

But as he grabbed the little one, which was barely bigger than his hand, more and more kittens came bounding out of the grass toward him. He ultimately rescued all 13 kittens and said his family planned to keep the first and find homes for the rest, FOX 13 News reported.

