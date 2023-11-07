Video shows Ohio police chasing person of interest in Bensalem teen's murder
BENSALEM, Pa. - Police video captures the moment officers attempted to pull over a vehicle sought in connection to a triple shooting that left a teenage boy dead on Halloween.
Peter Romano, 14, was killed when a gunman opened fire on a crowd during a fight outside a Bensalem shopping mall. Two other teenagers were also injured.
Days later, a person of interest was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wounds after a police pursuit in Marysville, Ohio.
Dash and body worn camera footage obtained from local police shows the driver taking off in a stolen vehicle, leading officers on a chase.
The driver and passenger then got out of the vehicle, and fled on foot.
Police later located the body of the driver, identified as 19-year-old Sean Hughes, in a nearby field.
The passenger was arrested just a few feet away. Joshua Marquez now faces a felony weapons charge.
Police say they are still investigating what brought Hughes to Ohio, where he was staying, and if Marquez is connected to the Bensalem murder.