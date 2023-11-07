Expand / Collapse search

Video shows Ohio police chasing person of interest in Bensalem teen's murder

By FOX 29 Staff
New video shows police pursuing person of interest in Bensalem deadly shooting

FOX 29 has obtained video from a police pursuit in Ohio involving a person of interest in the murder of a Bensalem teen.

BENSALEM, Pa. - Police video captures the moment officers attempted to pull over a vehicle sought in connection to a triple shooting that left a teenage boy dead on Halloween.

Peter Romano, 14, was killed when a gunman opened fire on a crowd during a fight outside a Bensalem shopping mall. Two other teenagers were also injured.

Days later, a person of interest was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wounds after a police pursuit in Marysville, Ohio.

Dash and body worn camera footage obtained from local police shows the driver taking off in a stolen vehicle, leading officers on a chase.

The driver and passenger then got out of the vehicle, and fled on foot.

Police later located the body of the driver, identified as 19-year-old Sean Hughes, in a nearby field.

The passenger was arrested just a few feet away. Joshua Marquez now faces a felony weapons charge.

Police say they are still investigating what brought Hughes to Ohio, where he was staying, and if Marquez is connected to the Bensalem murder.


 