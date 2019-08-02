Video: Suspects carjack, pistol whip man in West Philadelphia

Police are looking for two men who they say carjacked a man at gunpoint in West Philadelphia last month.

The incident occurred on the 300 block of South 59th Street around 5 a.m. July 27.

Surveillance video from the incident shows the victim sitting in his car when he was approached by the two suspects who ordered him out of the car.

Police say one of the suspects was armed with a gun and pistol-whipped the victim before taking his wallet, cellphone, and driving away in his car.

No arrests have been made at this time.