Video: Suspects sought for opening fire on honking car in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Flashes of gunfire can be seen erupting in the dark on a North Philadelphia street, and police are looking for the suspect who pulled the trigger.
Police say three young male suspects were disrupting traffic when they crossed the 4600 block of C Street over the weekend.
One driver honked, prompting the suspects to yell obscenities, and one of them to fire his weapon, according to police.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Officials: Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots dog on Center City sidewalk
- Slain Temple police officer was supposed to pickup son the night he was shot, mother says
- Brave Escape: Kidnapped woman's year-long nightmare ends at South Jersey gas station
Three shots struck the driver's side of the car, hitting the driver in the left thigh.
Video from the scene shows shots being fired as the vehicle drives off and the suspects flee.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.