Video: Suspects sought for opening fire on honking car in North Philadelphia

Flashes of gunfire can be seen erupting in the dark on a North Philadelphia street, and police are looking for the suspect who pulled the trigger.

Police say three young male suspects were disrupting traffic when they crossed the 4600 block of C Street over the weekend.

One driver honked, prompting the suspects to yell obscenities, and one of them to fire his weapon, according to police.

MORE HEADLINES:

Three shots struck the driver's side of the car, hitting the driver in the left thigh.

Video from the scene shows shots being fired as the vehicle drives off and the suspects flee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.