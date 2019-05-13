Video: Would-be robbers met by armed homeowner in Kentucky

Four men in Kentucky picked the wrong house to break into.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office shared video of the incident at a home near Bowling Green on their Facebook page.

In the video, four men are seen kicking the front door in and walking into the home. They make it to the hallway before the homeowner starts shooting at them. The startled men are seen jumping back and running out the door.

The sheriff's office hopes putting the video out in public will help them find the intruders.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact us at 270-842-1633.