Coastal Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM EDT, Salem County, New Castle County
8
Coastal Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM EDT, Cumberland County, Kent County
Coastal Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Lower Bucks County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Somerset County
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Warren County
Flood Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 PM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Salem County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Video: Young skier's stunt cut short after crashing into chairlift

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Viral
Watch: Skier crashes into moving chairlift

Ouch! A daring skier's airborne stunt was rudely interrupted by a passing chairlift.

A young skier who was doing impressive air stunts while skiing had his performance cut short when he slammed into a passing chairlift.

Video recorded by Michael Asquith at an Alberta, Canada, ski resort shows skier Ivan Jones fly right into the chair as he does a flip in the air on skis, then fall to the ground as onlookers scream.

Asquith told Storyful that Jones was fine after the incident: Jones posted another angle of the stunt to Instagram with the caption, "Oops."